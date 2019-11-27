How to watch Arkansas vs. Missouri: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Arkansas vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas (home) vs. Missouri (away)
Current Records: Arkansas 2-9; Missouri 5-6
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38 points per game. Arkansas and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at War Memorial Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for Arkansas and five for Mizzou.
The Razorbacks took a serious blow against the LSU Tigers last week, falling 56-20. Arkansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-6.
Meanwhile, Mizzou might have drawn first blood against the Tennessee Volunteers, but it was the Tennessee Volunteers who got the last laugh. Mizzou didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-20 to Tennessee. Mizzou got a solid performance out of RB Tyler Badie, who picked up 35 yards on the ground on nine carries and snatched two receiving TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Badie didn't help his team much against the Florida Gators two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Arkansas took a serious blow against Mizzou when the two teams last met in last November, falling 38 to nothing. Maybe the Razorbacks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: War Memorial Stadium -- Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 12-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Missouri have won three out of their last four games against Arkansas.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Missouri 38 vs. Arkansas 0
- Nov 24, 2017 - Missouri 48 vs. Arkansas 45
- Nov 25, 2016 - Missouri 28 vs. Arkansas 24
- Nov 27, 2015 - Arkansas 28 vs. Missouri 3
Watch This Game Live
