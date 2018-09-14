How to watch Arkansas vs. North Texas: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. North Texas Mean Green (away)

Current records: Arkansas 1-1; North Texas 2-0

What to Know

Arkansas will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against North Texas at 4:00 p.m. Arkansas are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

After soaring high against E. Illinois two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground last week. Arkansas took a 27-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of Colorado St. Arkansas's loss came about despite a quality game from Devwah Whaley, who rushed for 165 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, North Texas took the game and then some with a 58-16 victory over Incarnate Word. The success made it back-to-back wins for North Texas.

North Texas's win lifted them to 2-0 while Arkansas's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if North Texas' success rolls on or if Arkansas are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Razorbacks are a big 7 point favorite against the Mean Green.

Last season, Arkansas were 4-6-1 against the spread. As for North Texas, they were 7-6-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

