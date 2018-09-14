How to watch Arkansas vs. North Texas: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Arkansas vs. North Texas football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. North Texas Mean Green (away)
Current records: Arkansas 1-1; North Texas 2-0
What to Know
Arkansas will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against North Texas at 4:00 p.m. Arkansas are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
After soaring high against E. Illinois two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground last week. Arkansas took a 27-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of Colorado St. Arkansas's loss came about despite a quality game from Devwah Whaley, who rushed for 165 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, North Texas took the game and then some with a 58-16 victory over Incarnate Word. The success made it back-to-back wins for North Texas.
North Texas's win lifted them to 2-0 while Arkansas's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if North Texas' success rolls on or if Arkansas are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Razorbacks are a big 7 point favorite against the Mean Green.
Last season, Arkansas were 4-6-1 against the spread. As for North Texas, they were 7-6-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Vanderbilt vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 tim...
-
Week 3 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Expert college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Texas vs. USC odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC and Texas
-
Washington at Utah pick, live stream
Utah looks to enter the Pac-12 title race with Washington coming to town
-
USC vs. Texas pick, live stream
The Trojans travel to the Longhorns for a rematch of last year's thrilling showdown