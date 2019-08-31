How to watch Arkansas vs. Portland St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. Portland St. (away)

Last Season Records: Arkansas 2-10-0; Portland St. 4-7-0;

What to Know

Arkansas and Portland St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, Arkansas has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Portland St. (4-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Arkansas has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Portland St. to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Arkansas from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.99

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 30.5 point favorite against the Vikings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 82 degrees.