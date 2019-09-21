How to watch Arkansas vs. San Jose State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Arkansas 2-1-0; San Jose State 1-1-0

What to Know

San Jose State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. San Jose State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Two weeks ago, the Spartans were out to avenge their 45-10 loss to Tulsa from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The contest between San Jose State and Tulsa was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with San Jose State falling 34-16.

Meanwhile, Arkansas fell to Colorado State 34-27 when the two teams met last season; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Razorbacks blew past Colorado State 55-34 last week. Not happy with the near-even 27-24 score at halftime, the Razorbacks made a real splash in the second half.

Arkansas' victory lifted them to 2-1 while San Jose State's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Razorbacks rank 19th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 10 on the season. As for the Spartans, they enter the matchup with only 2 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 15th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.