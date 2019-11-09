How to watch Arkansas vs. W. Kentucky: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Arkansas 2-7; W. Kentucky 5-4

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.22 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at noon ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

The evening started off rough for the Razorbacks last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 54-24 punch to the gut against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Arkansas' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 114 yards and one TD on 11 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Boyd's 52-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls, falling 35-24. Western Kentucky was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arkansas is ninth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 221 on average. But Western Kentucky is stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 107.6 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Razorbacks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Bettors have moved against the Razorbacks slightly, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.