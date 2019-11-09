How to watch Arkansas vs. W. Kentucky: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Arkansas vs. Western Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)
Current Records: Arkansas 2-7; W. Kentucky 5-4
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.22 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at noon ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
The evening started off rough for the Razorbacks last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 54-24 punch to the gut against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Arkansas' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 114 yards and one TD on 11 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Boyd's 52-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Western Kentucky came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls, falling 35-24. Western Kentucky was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arkansas is ninth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 221 on average. But Western Kentucky is stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 107.6 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
Odds
The Razorbacks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.
Bettors have moved against the Razorbacks slightly, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Florida vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Texas vs. Kansas State pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Wildcats are still alive in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game
-
Ohio State vs Maryland picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Maryland on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri pick, live stream
The Bulldogs look to maintain their hold on the SEC East with division rival Missouri in town
-
Clemson vs. NC State pick, live stream
Clemson will be looking to unload some CFP Rankings frustration on Saturday night in Raleigh
-
Penn St. vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
It's the showdown of undefeated Big Ten teams everybody saw coming in August
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game