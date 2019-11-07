How to watch Arkansas vs. W. Kentucky: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Arkansas 2-7; W. Kentucky 5-4

What to Know

Arkansas is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.22 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Western Kentucky at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at noon ET on Saturday. Arkansas staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The evening started off rough for the Razorbacks on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 54-24 walloping at Miss. State's hands. A silver lining for the Razorbacks was the play of RB Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 114 yards and one TD on 11 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Boyd's 52-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky came up short against FAU, falling 35-24. The Hilltoppers were up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Razorbacks are stumbling into the game with the ninth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 221 on average. But the Hilltoppers are ninth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 107.6 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Razorbacks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.