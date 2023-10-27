Who's Playing

UMass Minutemen @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: UMass 1-7, Army 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

UMass is 0-3 against Army since November of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a FBS Independents battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for UMass and four for Army.

Two weeks ago was a slow day for UMass as the team failed to score. They took a serious blow against Penn State, falling 63-0. UMass was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Minutemen had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 109 total yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Penn State gained 408.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Army as the team failed to score. They were dealt a punishing 62-0 defeat at the hands of LSU. Army was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

UMass' defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 10.3 points per game. As for Army, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, UMass and Army failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Army is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

UMass took a serious blow against Army in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 44-7. Thankfully for UMass, Tyhier Tyler (who rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Army is a big 10-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Army has won all of the games they've played against UMass in the last 4 years.