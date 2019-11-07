How to watch Army vs. Massachusetts: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Army West Point vs. Massachusetts football game
Who's Playing
Army (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)
Current Records: Army 3-6; Massachusetts 1-8
What to Know
Massachusetts is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 52 points per game. Massachusetts and Army will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Minutemen and five for Army.
There's no need to mince words: Massachusetts lost to Liberty on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 63-21. Massachusetts was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 49-14.
Meanwhile, Army didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 17-13 to Air Force. Army's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Jabari Laws, who picked up 54 yards on the ground on 21 carries and accumulated 214 passing yards. Laws' 87-yard touchdown toss to WR Camden Harrison in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Laws scored two touchdowns overall-- his season high.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Minutemen are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 301.4 on average. But the Black Knights are second worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 90.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Black Knights are a big 35-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Howard places Ron Prince on leave
Prince faces reported allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation
-
Ohio State, Georgia schedule series
The decade will go by before you know it ...
-
Week 11 SEC picks against the spread
The SEC will be the center of the college football world on Saturday afternoon
-
Washington vs. Oregon State odds, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington Huskies football.
-
UCF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated UCF vs. Tulsa on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game