How to watch Army vs. Massachusetts: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)

Current Records: Army 3-6; Massachusetts 1-8

What to Know

Massachusetts is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 52 points per game. Massachusetts and Army will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Minutemen and five for Army.

There's no need to mince words: Massachusetts lost to Liberty on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 63-21. Massachusetts was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 49-14.

Meanwhile, Army didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 17-13 to Air Force. Army's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Jabari Laws, who picked up 54 yards on the ground on 21 carries and accumulated 214 passing yards. Laws' 87-yard touchdown toss to WR Camden Harrison in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Laws scored two touchdowns overall-- his season high.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Minutemen are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 301.4 on average. But the Black Knights are second worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 90.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 35-point favorite against the Minutemen.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.