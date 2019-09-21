How to watch Army vs. Morgan State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. Morgan State (away)

Current Records: Army 2-1-0; Morgan State 0-2-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Army is heading back home. They will square off against Morgan State at noon on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights will be strutting in after a win while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Army strolled past UT-San Antonio with points to spare last week, taking the contest 31-13. Army's RB Kell Walker was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Walker didn't help his team much against Michigan two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Bears lost to James Madison, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 63-12. Morgan State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-3.

Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 49-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last week, where they covered a 17-point spread.

Army was fully in charge when the teams last met three seasons ago, breezing past Morgan State 60-3. Will the Black Knights repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.81

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 49-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 49-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Army won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.