How to watch Army vs. Morgan State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Army West Point vs. Morgan State football game
Who's Playing
Army (home) vs. Morgan State (away)
Current Records: Army 2-1-0; Morgan State 0-2-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Army is heading back home. They will square off against Morgan State at noon on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights will be strutting in after a win while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Army strolled past UT-San Antonio with points to spare last week, taking the contest 31-13. Army's RB Kell Walker was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Walker didn't help his team much against Michigan two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Bears lost to James Madison, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 63-12. Morgan State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-3.
Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 49-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last week, where they covered a 17-point spread.
Army was fully in charge when the teams last met three seasons ago, breezing past Morgan State 60-3. Will the Black Knights repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.81
Odds
The Black Knights are a big 49-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 49-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Army won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 19, 2016 - Army 60 vs. Morgan State 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Reggie Bush's USC return highlights
The former Trojans star running back, who was banished from the program, returned as a commentator...
-
Kedon Slovis injured early vs. Utah
Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room
-
USC knocks off No. 10 Utah
Despite losing Kedon Slovis early, USC pulled off the upset victory in the Coliseum on Friday
-
WATCH: LaTech recovers onside for TD
This is as bad of a beat as you're going to see this season in college football
-
College football odds, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race