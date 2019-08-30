How to watch Army vs. Rice: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. Rice (away)

Last Season Records: Army 10-2-0; Rice 2-11-0;

What to Know

Rice lost both of their matches to Army last season, on scores of 14-31 and 12-49, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Rice and Army are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET this coming Friday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-11 last-season record, Rice has set their aspirations higher this season. On the other hand, Army ended up 10-2 last year and capped things off with a win over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rice was 15th in the nation in penalties, finishing the 2018 season with only 58. As for Army, they ranked 27th in the nation in penalties, closing the season only with 63 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

The Rice sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.74

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 22.5 point favorite against the Owls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 23.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Army have won two out of their last three games against Rice.