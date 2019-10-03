How to watch Army vs. Tulane: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. Tulane (away)

Current Records: Army 3-1-0; Tulane 3-1-0

What to Know

Tulane have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Army at noon ET at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 994 yards two weeks ago.

Two weeks ago, the Green Wave had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-31 victory over Houston. QB Justin McMillan had a stellar game for Tulane as he picked up 91 yards on the ground on 15 carries and threw three TDs. Tulane's win came on a 53-yard TD pass from McMillan to WR Jalen McCleskey with only 0:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Army entered their game two weeks ago as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against Morgan State as they made off with a 52-21 victory. That's another feather in the cap for Army, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tulane rank ninth in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 273.30 on average. Less enviably, Army are stumbling into the contest with the fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 48.50 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Black Knights.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a 3-point favorite against the Black Knights.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Tulane have won both of the games they've played against Army in the last five years.