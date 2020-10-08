Who's Playing

Citadel @ Army West Point

Current Records: Citadel 0-3; Army West Point 3-1

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. The Bulldogs are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

The point spread favored Citadel two weeks ago, but luck did not. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 37-14 walloping at the Eastern Kentucky Colonels' hands.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Army West Point's strategy against the Abilene Christian Wildcats last week. The Black Knights were the clear victors by a 55-23 margin over Abilene Christian. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Army West Point had established a 38-10 advantage. Their QB Jemel Jones was on fire, passing for one TD and 52 yards on seven attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 138 yards.

Army West Point's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Citadel's loss dropped them down to 0-3. Army West Point has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36 points per game. We'll see if the Bulldogs can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 29-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 0

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.