Who's Playing

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Ole Miss 5-1, Auburn 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ole Miss has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ole Miss, who comes in off a win.

Ole Miss was not the first on the board two weeks ago, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 27-20 victory over Arkansas.

Ole Miss' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ulysses Bentley IV, who rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries. Jordan Watkins also helped out with an impressive 86 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Auburn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against LSU, falling 48-18. Auburn was down 34-10 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Ole Miss' win was their fourth straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 5-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 50.8 points per game. As for Auburn, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

While only Auburn took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Auburn's opponent in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread vs Ole Miss over their last five matchups.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Rebels have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 183.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 191.5 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Ole Miss is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Ole Miss.