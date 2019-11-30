How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Auburn (home) vs. No. 5 Alabama (away)
Current Records: Auburn 8-3; Alabama 10-1
What to Know
The Auburn Tigers will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
Auburn kept a clean sheet against the Samford Bulldogs last week. The Tigers took their matchup with ease, bagging a 52 to nothing win over Samford. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31 to nothing.
Bama turned the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 541 yards to 159. Bama steamrolled past Western Carolina 66-3. Bama QB Mac Jones was slinging it as he passed for 275 yards and three TDs on 12 attempts. Jones' 57-yard touchdown toss to WR Devonta Smith in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.
The Crimson Tide's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected four interceptions and one fumble. The picks came courtesy of DB Jared Mayden and DB Xavier McKinney.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 8-3 and the Crimson Tide to 10-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 22. But the Crimson Tide rank second in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 66 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $124.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Alabama have won three out of their last four games against Auburn.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Alabama 52 vs. Auburn 21
- Nov 25, 2017 - Auburn 26 vs. Alabama 14
- Nov 26, 2016 - Alabama 30 vs. Auburn 12
- Nov 28, 2015 - Alabama 29 vs. Auburn 13
