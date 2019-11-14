How to watch Auburn vs. Georgia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Auburn vs. Georgia football game
Who's Playing
No. 12 Auburn (home) vs. No. 4 Georgia (away)
Current Records: Auburn 7-2; Georgia 8-1
What to Know
The Auburn Tigers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Auburn and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Auburn 17.44, Georgia 10.11), so any points scored will be well earned.
Auburn didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Ole Miss Rebels two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 20-14 win. RB D.J. Williams and QB Bo Nix were among the main playmakers for Auburn as the former rushed for 93 yards and one TD on 24 carries and the latter accumulated 340 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD. Nix's longest connection was to WR Anthony Schwartz for 50 yards in the first quarter. Schwartz ended up with 89 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Meanwhile, Georgia got themselves on the board against the Missouri Tigers last week, but Missouri never followed suit. Georgia put the hurt on Missouri with a sharp 27 to nothing victory. Among those leading the charge for the Bulldogs was WR George Pickens, who caught five passes for 67 yards and two TDs.
Their wins bumped Auburn to 7-2 and Georgia to 8-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Auburn comes into the matchup boasting the 13th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at eight. But the Bulldogs are even better: they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Georgia have won four out of their last five games against Auburn.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Georgia 27 vs. Auburn 10
- Dec 02, 2017 - Georgia 28 vs. Auburn 7
- Nov 11, 2017 - Auburn 40 vs. Georgia 17
- Nov 12, 2016 - Georgia 13 vs. Auburn 7
- Nov 14, 2015 - Georgia 20 vs. Auburn 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan and Michigan State football.
-
Alabama vs Mississippi State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup...
-
Week 12 SEC picks against the spread
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry headlines Week 12 in the SEC
-
ND home sellout streak is ending
The streak dates back to 1973
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game