How to watch Auburn vs. Georgia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 12 Auburn (home) vs. No. 4 Georgia (away)

Current Records: Auburn 7-2; Georgia 8-1

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Auburn and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Auburn 17.44, Georgia 10.11), so any points scored will be well earned.

Auburn didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Ole Miss Rebels two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 20-14 win. RB D.J. Williams and QB Bo Nix were among the main playmakers for Auburn as the former rushed for 93 yards and one TD on 24 carries and the latter accumulated 340 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD. Nix's longest connection was to WR Anthony Schwartz for 50 yards in the first quarter. Schwartz ended up with 89 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Meanwhile, Georgia got themselves on the board against the Missouri Tigers last week, but Missouri never followed suit. Georgia put the hurt on Missouri with a sharp 27 to nothing victory. Among those leading the charge for the Bulldogs was WR George Pickens, who caught five passes for 67 yards and two TDs.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 7-2 and Georgia to 8-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Auburn comes into the matchup boasting the 13th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at eight. But the Bulldogs are even better: they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Georgia have won four out of their last five games against Auburn.