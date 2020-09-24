Who's Playing

Kentucky @ No. 12 Auburn

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at noon ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn finished a solid 9-3 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 31-24 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Outback Bowl. UK was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers were ninth best in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only ten. As for the Wildcats, they ranked first in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only nine overall.

Auburn has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.