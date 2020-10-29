Who's Playing

LSU @ Auburn

Current Records: LSU 2-2; Auburn 3-2

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the LSU Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 24 of 2016. Auburn and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. With a combined 1,003 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

Auburn was able to grind out a solid victory over the Ole Miss Rebels last week, winning 35-28. Auburn can attribute much of their success to RB Tank Bigsby, who rushed for two TDs and 129 yards on 24 carries, and QB Bo Nix, who passed for one TD and 238 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 52 yards.

Meanwhile, everything went LSU's way against the South Carolina Gamecocks last week as they made off with a 52-24 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31-10. QB TJ Finley and RB Tyrion Davis-Price were among the main playmakers for LSU as the former passed for two TDs and 265 yards on 21 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown and the latter rushed for one TD and 135 yards on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Davis-Price has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

LSU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past USC's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times. Leading the way was LB BJ Ojulari and his three sacks. Ojulari now has four sacks through four games.

Auburn is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Auburn is now 3-2 while LSU sits at 2-2. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- Auburn is 0-2 after wins, LSU 0-1 this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: CBS

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LSU have won four out of their last five games against Auburn.