How to watch Auburn vs. Minnesota: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Auburn

Current Records: Minnesota 10-2; Auburn 9-3

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Auburn and Minnesota will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Tigers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Auburn and the Alabama Crimson Tide were playing football. Auburn narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Bama 48-45. Auburn QB Bo Nix was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 173 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 44 yards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's and the Wisconsin Badgers' contest five weeks ago was up for grabs at halftime, but Minnesota was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Golden Gophers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 38-17 punch to the gut against Wisconsin. WR Rashod Bateman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for one TD and 147 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tanner Morgan's 51-yard TD bomb to Bateman in the first quarter.

Auburn is now 9-3 while Minnesota sits at 10-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Auburn enters the game with only nine rushing touchdowns allowed, good for eighth best in the nation. As for the Golden Gophers, they rank 12th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 184.9 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.