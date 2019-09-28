How to watch Auburn vs. Miss. State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 7 Auburn (home) vs. Miss. State (away)

Current Records: Auburn 4-0-0; Miss. State 3-1-0

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as Auburn and Miss. State will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Auburn has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Tigers might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They walked away with a 28-20 win over Texas A&M. The over/under? 48. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Miss. State fell to Kentucky 28-7 when the two teams last met in September of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Bulldogs captured a comfortable 28-13 victory over Kentucky. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 4-0 and Miss. State to 3-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers rank 10th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. But the Bulldogs enter the contest with 11 rushing touchdowns, good for 13th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.67

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Auburn and Miss. State both have two wins in their last four games.