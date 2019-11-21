How to watch Auburn vs. Samford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Auburn vs. Samford football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Auburn (home) vs. Samford (away)
Current Records: Auburn 7-3; Samford 5-6
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.45 points per game. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Auburn Tigers at noon ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Despite their defensive woes, Samford struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.18 points per game.
Samford didn't have too much trouble with the Western Carolina Catamounts last week as they won 31-13.
Auburn came within a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs, but they wound up with a 21-14 loss. A silver lining for Auburn was the play of QB Bo Nix, who accumulated 245 passing yards and picked up 42 yards on the ground on 13 carries.
Samford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-6 against the spread.
Samford's victory lifted them to 5-6 while Auburn's defeat dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if Samford's success rolls on or if the Tigers are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 48.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
