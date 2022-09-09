Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Auburn

Current Records: San Jose State 1-0; Auburn 1-0

Last Season Records: Auburn 6-7; San Jose State 5-7

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will stay at home another week and welcome the San Jose State Spartans at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers earned a 35-21 in their most recent game in October of 2015.

Auburn ran circles around the Mercer Bears last week, and the extra yardage (497 yards vs. 271 yards) paid off. Everything went Auburn's way against Mercer as they made off with a 42-16 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7. RB Tank Bigsby had a stellar game for Auburn as he rushed for two TDs and 147 yards on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, SJSU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Portland State Vikings last Thursday, but they still walked away with a 21-17 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Spartans clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.