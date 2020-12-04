Who's Playing

No. 5 Texas A&M @ Auburn

Current Records: Texas A&M 6-1; Auburn 5-3

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers are 4-1 against the Texas A&M Aggies since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Auburn and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

A win for Auburn just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-13 walloping at the Alabama Crimson Tide's hands. Auburn was down 35-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Auburn back was the mediocre play of QB Bo Nix, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

The Aggies decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 107 penalty yards. They came out on top against the LSU Tigers by a score of 20-7. A&M's RB Isaiah Spiller did his thing and rushed for one TD and 141 yards on 27 carries. That touchdown -- a 52-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Auburn is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Texas A&M's victory lifted them to 6-1 while Auburn's loss dropped them down to 5-3. We'll find out if A&M can add another positive mark to their record or if Auburn can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Texas A&M's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn have won four out of their last five games against Texas A&M.