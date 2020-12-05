Who's Playing

No. 5 Texas A&M @ Auburn

Current Records: Texas A&M 6-1; Auburn 5-3

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers are 4-1 against the Texas A&M Aggies since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Auburn and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

A victory for Auburn just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-13 punch to the gut against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Auburn was down 35-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Bo Nix had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions.

The Aggies decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 107 penalty yards. They came out on top against the LSU Tigers by a score of 20-7. It was another big night for A&M's RB Isaiah Spiller, who rushed for one TD and 141 yards on 27 carries. That touchdown -- a 52-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Auburn is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Texas A&M's win lifted them to 6-1 while Auburn's loss dropped them down to 5-3. We'll see if A&M's success rolls on or if Auburn is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Auburn have won four out of their last five games against Texas A&M.