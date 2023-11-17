Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Kent State 1-9, Ball State 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Ball State Cardinals are set to square off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Scheumann Stadium. Kent State is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, things were looking good for Kent State after they put the first points on the board, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They were completely outmatched by Bowling Green at home and fell 49-19.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Tuesday Ball State sidestepped Northern Illinois for a 20-17 victory.

Kiael Kelly looked great while leading his team to the win, rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for 115 yards and a touchdown. Marquez Cooper and his 93 yards on the ground were also a key factor in Ball State's win.

Kent State's loss dropped their record down to 1-9. As for Ball State, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-7.

Kent State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 13-point underdog. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 0-6-1 against the spread).

Kent State came up short against Ball State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 27-20. Thankfully for Kent State, Carson Steele (who rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Ball State is a big 13-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Ball State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kent State.