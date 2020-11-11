Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Ball State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 0-1; Ball State 0-1

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ball State Cardinals and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 38-31 defeat against the Miami (OH) RedHawks last week. EMU was 6-7 last year and is coming off of a 27-23 loss against the Kent State Golden Flashes last Wednesday.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals were fifth best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11. Less enviably, EMU ranked 15th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 30 (bottom 89%). The good news for EMU, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Ball State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won three out of their last five games against Ball State.