Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Ball State
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 0-1; Ball State 0-1
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ball State Cardinals and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 38-31 defeat against the Miami (OH) RedHawks last week. EMU was 6-7 last year and is coming off of a 27-23 loss against the Kent State Golden Flashes last Wednesday.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals were fifth best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11. Less enviably, EMU ranked 15th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 30 (bottom 89%). The good news for EMU, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
Ball State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Eastern Michigan have won three out of their last five games against Ball State.
- Oct 12, 2019 - Ball State 29 vs. Eastern Michigan 23
- Oct 20, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 42 vs. Ball State 20
- Nov 02, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 56 vs. Ball State 14
- Nov 08, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 48 vs. Ball State 41
- Sep 19, 2015 - Ball State 28 vs. Eastern Michigan 17