Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Ball State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 0-1; Ball State 0-1

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Ball State Cardinals and the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scheumann Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Ball State kicked off 2020 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They fell to the Miami (OH) RedHawks 38-31. Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Caleb Huntley, who rushed for two TDs and 130 yards on 21 carries.

EMU also just played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn't get the result they wanted. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 27-23 to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Cardinals didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Eagles when the two teams previously met in October of last year, but they still walked away with a 29-23 victory. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does EMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won three out of their last five games against Ball State.