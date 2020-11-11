Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Ball State
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 0-1; Ball State 0-1
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Ball State Cardinals and the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scheumann Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Ball State kicked off 2020 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They fell to the Miami (OH) RedHawks 38-31. Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Caleb Huntley, who rushed for two TDs and 130 yards on 21 carries.
EMU also just played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn't get the result they wanted. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 27-23 to the Kent State Golden Flashes.
The Cardinals didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Eagles when the two teams previously met in October of last year, but they still walked away with a 29-23 victory. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does EMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Eastern Michigan have won three out of their last five games against Ball State.
- Oct 12, 2019 - Ball State 29 vs. Eastern Michigan 23
- Oct 20, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 42 vs. Ball State 20
- Nov 02, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 56 vs. Ball State 14
- Nov 08, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 48 vs. Ball State 41
- Sep 19, 2015 - Ball State 28 vs. Eastern Michigan 17