Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Ball State

Current Records: Northern Illinois 0-2; Ball State 1-1

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. NIU and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scheumann Stadium. The Huskies will be seeking to avenge the 27-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 5 of last year.

NIU has to be hurting after a devastating 40-10 defeat at the hands of the Central Michigan Chippewas last Wednesday. NIU was down 26 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Ross Bowers wasn't much of a difference maker for NIU and passed for only 139 yards on 32 attempts.

Meanwhile, Ball State beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 38-31 last week. RB Caleb Huntley was a one-man wrecking crew for the Cardinals, rushing for three TDs and 204 yards on 34 carries.

The Huskies have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Ball State's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Ball State can repeat their recent success or if NIU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 15-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Illinois have won four out of their last five games against Ball State.