How to watch Ball State vs. Toledo: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Ball State vs. Toledo football game
Who's Playing
Ball State (home) vs. Toledo (away)
Current Records: Ball State 3-3-0; Toledo 4-2-0
What to Know
Toledo is 4-0 against Ball State since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Toledo and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at Scheumann Stadium. The Rockets won both of their matches against Ball State last season (58-17 and 45-13) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Toledo and Bowling Green couldn't quite live up to the 65-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Toledo fell to Bowling Green 20-7. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Rockets to swallow was that they had been favored by 27 points coming into the game.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals fell to Eastern Michigan 42-20 when the two teams last met in October of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. On Saturday, the Cardinals secured a 29-23 W over Eastern Michigan. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Cardinals.
Ball State's win lifted them to 3-3 while Toledo's loss dropped them down to 4-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ball State are stumbling into the contest with the 20th most rushing touchdowns in the nation, having given up 14 on the season. Toledo has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 16th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 281.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Ball State in the last five years.
- Oct 31, 2018 - Toledo 45 vs. Ball State 13
- Oct 26, 2017 - Toledo 58 vs. Ball State 17
- Nov 16, 2016 - Toledo 37 vs. Ball State 19
- Oct 03, 2015 - Toledo 24 vs. Ball State 10
