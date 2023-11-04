Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Houston 3-5, Baylor 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.86

What to Know

The Houston Cougars and the Baylor Bears are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 4th at McLane Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Saturday was a slow day for Houston as the team failed to score. They took a serious blow against Kansas State, falling 41-0. Houston has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Baylor came up short against Iowa State on Saturday and fell 30-18.

Baylor's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Dawson Pendergrass, who gained 76 total yards and two touchdowns, and Monaray Baldwin who picked up 117 receiving yards and a touchdown. Baldwin was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 69 yards.

Houston's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 3-5. As for Baylor, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 3-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Saturday, the matchup is expected to be close, with Baylor going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Baylor is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

