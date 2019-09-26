How to watch Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Baylor (home) vs. Iowa State (away)

Current Records: Baylor 3-0-0; Iowa State 2-1-0

What to Know

Baylor is home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Baylor and Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. The Bears are coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

Baylor and Rice couldn't quite live up to the 57.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Baylor came out on top against Rice by a score of 21-13 last week. QB Charlie Brewer did work as he accumulated 303 passing yards and picked up 58 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Brewer's 50-yard TD bomb to WR Chris Platt in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 317 more yards than your opponent like Iowa State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled UL-Monroe 72-20. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Cyclones had established a 48-20 advantage.

Their wins bumped the Bears to 3-0 and the Cyclones to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bears have yet to allow a single passing touchdown. As for the Cyclones, they come into the game boasting the 10th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a 3-point favorite against the Bears.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Baylor and Iowa State both have two wins in their last four games.