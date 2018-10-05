How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas State football game
Who's Playing
Baylor Bears (home) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (away)
Current records: Baylor 3-2; Kansas St. 2-3
What to Know
Baylor will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Kansas St. at 3:30 p.m. Baylor is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5 point margin of victory.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Baylor last Saturday, and boy were they right. They have to be aching after a bruising 66-33 defeat to Oklahoma. Baylor got a solid performance out of Charlie Brewer, who passed for 400 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Kansas St. didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 19-14 to Texas. This makes it the second loss in a row for Kansas St.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: McLane Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Baylor is 1-2-1 against the spread. As for Kansas St., they are 2-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Kansas St. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Baylor.
- 2017 - Kansas State Wildcats 33 vs. Baylor Bears 20
- 2016 - Baylor Bears 21 vs. Kansas State Wildcats 42
- 2015 - Kansas State Wildcats 24 vs. Baylor Bears 31
