How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears (home) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (away)

Current records: Baylor 3-2; Kansas St. 2-3

What to Know

Baylor will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Kansas St. at 3:30 p.m. Baylor is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5 point margin of victory.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Baylor last Saturday, and boy were they right. They have to be aching after a bruising 66-33 defeat to Oklahoma. Baylor got a solid performance out of Charlie Brewer, who passed for 400 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Kansas St. didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 19-14 to Texas. This makes it the second loss in a row for Kansas St.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: McLane Stadium, Texas

McLane Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Baylor is 1-2-1 against the spread. As for Kansas St., they are 2-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Kansas St. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Baylor.