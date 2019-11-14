How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 13 Baylor (home) vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (away)

Current Records: Baylor 9-0; Oklahoma 8-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Baylor Bears can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Baylor and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. Baylor is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.

It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but the Bears ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They managed a 29-23 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. QB Charlie Brewer and WR Denzel Mims were among the main playmakers for Baylor as the former passed for 195 yards and two TDs on 41 attempts and the latter caught six passes for 57 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma slipped by the Iowa State Cyclones 42-41. QB Jalen Hurts had a stellar game for Oklahoma as he passed for 273 yards and three TDs on 26 attempts. Hurts' 63-yard touchdown toss to WR CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Their wins bumped the Bears to 9-0 and Oklahoma to 8-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bears rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. But the Sooners enter the matchup with 27 passing touchdowns, good for ninth best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 10-point favorite against the Bears.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last five years.