How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Baylor (home) vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Baylor 9-0; Oklahoma 8-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Baylor Bears can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Baylor and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. Baylor is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.
It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but the Bears ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They managed a 29-23 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. QB Charlie Brewer and WR Denzel Mims were among the main playmakers for Baylor as the former passed for 195 yards and two TDs on 41 attempts and the latter caught six passes for 57 yards and two TDs.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma slipped by the Iowa State Cyclones 42-41. QB Jalen Hurts had a stellar game for Oklahoma as he passed for 273 yards and three TDs on 26 attempts. Hurts' 63-yard touchdown toss to WR CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Their wins bumped the Bears to 9-0 and Oklahoma to 8-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bears rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. But the Sooners enter the matchup with 27 passing touchdowns, good for ninth best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a big 10-point favorite against the Bears.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Baylor 33
- Sep 23, 2017 - Oklahoma 49 vs. Baylor 41
- Nov 12, 2016 - Oklahoma 45 vs. Baylor 24
- Nov 14, 2015 - Oklahoma 44 vs. Baylor 34
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan and Michigan State football.
-
Alabama vs Mississippi State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup...
-
Week 12 SEC picks against the spread
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry headlines Week 12 in the SEC
-
ND home sellout streak is ending
The streak dates back to 1973
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game