Who's Playing

TCU @ Baylor

Current Records: TCU 1-3; Baylor 1-2

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. TCU and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Horned Frogs won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

The contest between TCU and the Oklahoma Sooners last week was not particularly close, with TCU falling 33-14. TCU was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Max Duggan, who passed for one TD and 276 yards on 35 attempts.

Meanwhile, Baylor was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Texas Longhorns last week. The Bears came up short against Texas, falling 27-16. QB Charlie Brewer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 256 yards on 43 attempts.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Horned Frogs going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

TCU is now 1-3 while Baylor sits at 1-2. TCU is 1-1 after losses this season, Baylor 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.11

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

TCU have won four out of their last five games against Baylor.