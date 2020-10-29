Who's Playing

TCU @ Baylor

Current Records: TCU 1-3; Baylor 1-2

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between TCU and the Oklahoma Sooners last week was not a total blowout, but with TCU falling 33-14 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. TCU's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Max Duggan, who passed for one TD and 276 yards on 35 attempts.

Baylor suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Texas Longhorns. Baylor came up short against Texas, falling 27-16. The Bears were down 27-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Charlie Brewer, who passed for two TDs and 256 yards on 43 attempts.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Horned Frogs going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take TCU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

TCU is now 1-3 while Baylor sits at 1-2. TCU is 1-1 after losses this season, the Bears 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TCU have won four out of their last five games against Baylor.