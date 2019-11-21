How to watch Baylor vs. Texas: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Baylor vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
No. 14 Baylor (home) vs. Texas (away)
Current Records: Baylor 9-1; Texas 6-4
What to Know
Texas' road trip will continue as they head to Baylor's field at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Texas, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Texas was close but no cigar last week as they fell 23-21 to the Iowa State Cyclones. QB Sam Ehlinger put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 273 yards and three TDs on 40 attempts.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Baylor had to settle for a 34-31 loss against the Oklahoma Sooners. Baylor was up 31-10 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Longhorns are fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 305 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas, Baylor enters the matchup with 33 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. So the Texas squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Longhorns.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Texas have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Texas 23 vs. Baylor 17
- Oct 28, 2017 - Texas 38 vs. Baylor 7
- Oct 29, 2016 - Texas 35 vs. Baylor 34
- Dec 05, 2015 - Texas 23 vs. Baylor 17
