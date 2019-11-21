How to watch Baylor vs. Texas: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 14 Baylor (home) vs. Texas (away)

Current Records: Baylor 9-1; Texas 6-4

What to Know

Texas' road trip will continue as they head to Baylor's field at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Texas, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Texas was close but no cigar last week as they fell 23-21 to the Iowa State Cyclones. QB Sam Ehlinger put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 273 yards and three TDs on 40 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Baylor had to settle for a 34-31 loss against the Oklahoma Sooners. Baylor was up 31-10 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Longhorns are fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 305 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas, Baylor enters the matchup with 33 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. So the Texas squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Longhorns.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Texas have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last five years.