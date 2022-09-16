Who's Playing

Texas State @ No. 7 Baylor

Current Records: Texas State 1-1; Baylor 1-1

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 30.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will square off against the Baylor Bears at noon ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Bobcats will be seeking to avenge the 29-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 4 of last year.

Texas State made easy work of the FIU Panthers on Saturday and carried off a 41-12 win.

Meanwhile, Baylor fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the BYU Cougars on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 26-20. The Bears were their own worst enemy and cost themselves 105 yards in penalties. One thing holding Baylor back was the mediocre play of QB Blake Shapen, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 137 yards on 28 attempts.

Texas State's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Baylor's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Texas State can repeat their recent success or if Baylor bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.