How to watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 22 Baylor (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)

Current Records: Baylor 5-0-0; Texas Tech 3-2-0

What to Know

Texas Tech and Baylor are even-steven against one another since 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Texas Tech and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Red Raiders will be seeking to avenge the 35-24 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 24 of last year.

Texas Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Oklahoma State last week, winning 45-35. QB Jett Duffey had a stellar game for Texas Tech as he passed for 424 yards and four TDs on 44 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Duffey's 56-yard TD bomb to WR Erik Ezukanma in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Baylor brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Kansas State last week; they left with a five-game streak. The Bears strolled past Kansas State with points to spare, taking the matchup 31-12. Since the Bears won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Kansas State's future revenge.

The Red Raiders are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped the Red Raiders to 3-2 and the Bears to 5-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Tech enters the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for 16th in the the nation. But Baylor haven't thrown an interception yet this season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 11-point favorite against the Red Raiders.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Baylor and Texas Tech both have two wins in their last four games.