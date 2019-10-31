How to watch Baylor vs. West Virginia: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Baylor vs. West Virginia football game
Who's Playing
No. 12 Baylor (home) vs. West Virginia (away)
Current Records: Baylor 7-0; West Virginia 3-4
What to Know
Baylor lost both of their matches to West Virginia last season, on scores of 38-36 and 58-14, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Baylor and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at McLane Stadium. The Bears are cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while West Virginia is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Baylor didn't have too much trouble with Oklahoma State two weeks ago as they won 45-27. RB JaMycal Hasty had a stellar game for Baylor as he rushed for 139 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. This was the first time Hasty has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Hasty's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers might not have won anyway, but with 83 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. They played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 52-14 blowout to Oklahoma. RB Leddie Brown had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 28 yards on 16 carries.
Baylor's victory lifted them to 7-0 while West Virginia's loss dropped them down to 3-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bears enter the game with 22 rushing touchdowns, good for 11th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Mountaineers are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 88.1 on average. So the West Virginia squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bears are a big 18-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
West Virginia have won three out of their last four games against Baylor.
- Oct 25, 2018 - West Virginia 58 vs. Baylor 14
- Oct 21, 2017 - West Virginia 38 vs. Baylor 36
- Dec 03, 2016 - West Virginia 24 vs. Baylor 21
- Oct 17, 2015 - Baylor 62 vs. West Virginia 38
