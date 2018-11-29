How to watch Boise St. vs. Fresno St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Boise State vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
Boise State Broncos (home) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (away)
Current records: Boise St. 10-2; Fresno St. 10-2
What to Know
Boise St. will be playing at home against Fresno St. at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Boise St. are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.
Boise St. might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. They took their game against Utah St. last Saturday 33-24. Alexander Mattison was the offensive standout of the match for Boise St., as he rushed for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns on 37 carries. This marked the fourth contest in which Mattison has rushed for over 100 yards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Fresno St. and San Jose St. was still a pretty decisive one as Fresno St. wrapped it up with a 31-13 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for Fresno St.
Boise St. was able to grind out a solid win over Fresno St. the last time the two teams met, winning 24-17. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be a hard-fought showdown.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium, Idaho
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Broncos are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.
This season, Boise St. are 7-4-1 against the spread. As for Fresno St., they are 8-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Boise St. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Fresno St.
- 2018 - Boise State Broncos 24 vs. Fresno State Bulldogs 17
- 2017 - Boise State Broncos 17 vs. Fresno State Bulldogs 14
- 2017 - Fresno State Bulldogs 28 vs. Boise State Broncos 17
-
