How to watch Boise St. vs. Marshall: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 24 Boise St. (home) vs. Marshall (away)

Current Records: Boise St. 1-0-0; Marshall 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Boise St. 10-3-0; Marshall 9-4-0;

What to Know

Marshall will head out on the road to face off against Boise State at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,247 yards last week.

When you finish with 391 more yards than your opponent like Marshall did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled VMI 56-17. QB Isaiah Green did work as he passed for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Boise State had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They secured a 36-31 W over Florida State.

The Thundering Herd are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall was eighth in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 42. Boise State was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 12th in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 39 overall. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium, Idaho TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.95

Odds

The Broncos are a big 12 point favorite against the Thundering Herd.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.