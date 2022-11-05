Who's Playing

BYU @ Boise State

Current Records: BYU 4-5; Boise State 6-2

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will stay at home another week and welcome the BYU Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Boise State ran circles around the Colorado State Rams last week, and the extra yardage (514 yards vs. 170 yards) paid off. Boise State put a hurting on Colorado State at home to the tune of 49-10. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boise State had established a 49-10 advantage. It was another big night for their RB George Holani, who rushed for three TDs and 108 yards on 21 carries.

Boise State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Rams' offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 30 yards. Leading the way was DT Divine Obichere and his two sacks. Obichere now has three sacks this year.

The Cougars suffered a bitter loss last Friday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the East Carolina Pirates. It was a hard-fought matchup, but BYU had to settle for a 27-24 defeat against East Carolina. The contest was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but BYU was outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from QB Jaren Hall, who passed for two TDs and 144 yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 60 yards on the ground, and RB Lopini Katoa, who rushed for one TD and 116 yards on 20 carries. This was the first time Katoa has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Boise State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boise State's win brought them up to 6-2 while the Cougars' defeat pulled them down to 4-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos enter the game with only six passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the nation. But BYU ranks 13th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 22 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 8-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won four out of their last seven games against BYU.