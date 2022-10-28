Who's Playing
Colorado State @ Boise State
Current Records: Colorado State 2-5; Boise State 5-2
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams are 0-7 against the Boise State Broncos since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Colorado State and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rams beat the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 17-13 last week. Colorado State's RB Avery Morrow was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for two TDs and 147 yards on 26 carries. Colorado State's win came on a ten-yard rush from Morrow with only 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Air Force Falcons typically have all the answers at home, but last week Boise State proved too difficult a challenge. Boise State secured a 19-14 W over the Falcons. The Boise State offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway. The Broncos' only offensive touchdown came from RB Ashton Jeanty.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Jonah Dalmas delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
The Rams are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-4 ATS, to cover the spread.
Colorado State is now 2-5 while the Broncos sit at a mirror-image 5-2. Colorado State is 0-1 after wins this season, Boise State 3-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 27-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Colorado State in the last eight years.
- Oct 30, 2021 - Boise State 28 vs. Colorado State 19
- Nov 12, 2020 - Boise State 52 vs. Colorado State 21
- Nov 29, 2019 - Boise State 31 vs. Colorado State 24
- Oct 19, 2018 - Boise State 56 vs. Colorado State 28
- Nov 11, 2017 - Boise State 59 vs. Colorado State 52
- Oct 15, 2016 - Boise State 28 vs. Colorado State 23
- Oct 10, 2015 - Boise State 41 vs. Colorado State 10