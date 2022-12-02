Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Boise State

Current Records: Fresno State 8-4; Boise State 9-3

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Albertsons Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Boise State didn't have too much trouble with the Utah State Aggies at home on Friday as they won 42-23. QB Taylen Green had a dynamite game for the Broncos; he passed for four TDs and 220 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 91 yards.

Meanwhile, Fresno State kept a clean sheet against the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday and took the game 30 to nothing. The team ran away with 23 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for the Bulldogs' RB Jordan Mims, who punched in three rushing touchdowns.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Boise State going off at just a 3-point favorite. They covered a 17-point spread on Friday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

The wins brought Boise State up to 9-3 and Fresno State to 8-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos come into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 158.8. As for the Bulldogs, they enter the game with only 13 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 16th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State have won four out of their last six games against Fresno State.