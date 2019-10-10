How to watch Boise State vs. Hawaii: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Boise State vs. Hawaii football game
Who's Playing
No. 14 Boise State (home) vs. Hawaii (away)
Current Records: Boise State 5-0-0; Hawaii 4-1-0
What to Know
Hawaii fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Boise State at 10:15 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 1,038 yards two weeks ago.
A well-balanced attack led the Rainbow Warriors over Nevada every single quarter on their way to victory. Hawaii put a hurting on Nevada to the tune of 54-3. With that win, Hawaii brought their scoring average up a tier to 37 ppg.
Meanwhile, Boise State won the last time they faced UNLV, and things went their way last week, too. Boise State made easy work of UNLV and carried off a 38-13 victory. Winning may never get old, but the Broncos sure are getting used to it with five in a row now.
Their wins bumped the Rainbow Warriors to 4-1 and the Broncos to 5-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rainbow Warriors enter the game with 356.80 passing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. The Broncos are not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the eighth most passing yards per game in the league at 323. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 12-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Boise State have won both of the games they've played against Hawaii in the last five years.
- Nov 12, 2016 - Boise State 52 vs. Hawaii 16
- Oct 03, 2015 - Boise State 55 vs. Hawaii 0
-
