How to watch Boise State vs. Hawaii: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 14 Boise State (home) vs. Hawaii (away)

Current Records: Boise State 5-0-0; Hawaii 4-1-0

What to Know

Boise State won both of their matches against Hawaii last season (55 to nothing and 52-16) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Boise State and Hawaii will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Broncos were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against UNLV last week as they made off with a 38-13 victory. WR John Hightower looked sharp as he caught four passes for 105 yards and picked up 51 yards on the ground on two carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Hightower has caught for more than 100 yards.

A well-balanced attack led Hawaii over Nevada every single quarter on their way to victory. Hawaii put a hurting on Nevada to the tune of 54-3. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31-3.

Their wins bumped the Broncos to 5-0 and the Rainbow Warriors to 4-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos enter the game with 323 passing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. But the Rainbow Warriors are even better: they come into the contest boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 356.8. We'll see if that edge gives the Rainbow Warriors a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.95

Odds

The Broncos are a big 13-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Boise State have won both of the games they've played against Hawaii in the last five years.