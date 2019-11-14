How to watch Boise State vs. New Mexico: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 21 Boise State (home) vs. New Mexico (away)

Current Records: Boise State 8-1; New Mexico 2-7

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.78 points per game. They will take on the Boise State Broncos at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium after a week off. New Mexico is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

The Lobos came up short against the Nevada Wolf Pack two weeks ago, falling 21-10. RB Ahmari Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 80 yards and one TD on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boise State ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wyoming Cowboys, sneaking past 20-17. No one had a big game offensively for the Broncos, but they got scores from WR Akilian Butler and WR Khalil Shakir.

The Lobos are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-5-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Boise State's win lifted them to 8-1 while New Mexico's loss dropped them down to 2-7. We'll find out if the Broncos can add another positive mark to their record or if the Lobos can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Boise State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Lobos.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Boise State have won three out of their last four games against New Mexico.