How to watch Boise State vs. Portland State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Boise State vs. Portland State football game
Who's Playing
No. 22 Boise State (home) vs. Portland State (away)
Current Records: Boise State 2-0-0; Portland State 1-1-0
What to Know
Boise State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Portland State at Albertsons Stadium at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Boise State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Broncos and Marshall, but the 58-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Broncos came out on top against Marshall by a score of 14-7 last Friday. QB Hank Bachmeier did work as he accumulated 282 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.
As for Portland State, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Arkansas, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Portland State took their game with ease, bagging a 70-7 victory over.
Their wins bumped Boise State to 2-0 and Portland State to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Broncos and the Vikings clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 31.5 point favorite against the Vikings.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
