Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Boise State

Current Records: San Jose State 4-0; Boise State 4-1

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. SJSU and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. If the contest is anything like Boise State's 52-42 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Spartans didn't have too much trouble with the UNLV Rebels at home two weeks ago as they won 34-17. WR Bailey Gaither was the offensive standout of the matchup for SJSU, catching six passes for two TDs and 94 yards.

Meanwhile, Boise State beat the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 40-32 last week. Boise State relied on the efforts of WR Khalil Shakir, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 130 yards, and RB Andrew Van Buren, who rushed for two TDs and 113 yards on 27 carries. This was the first time Van Buren has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped SJSU to 4-0 and the Broncos to 4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SJSU and Boise State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boise State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last six years.