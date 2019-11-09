How to watch Boise State vs. Wyoming: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 21 Boise State (home) vs. Wyoming (away)

Current Records: Boise State 7-1; Wyoming 6-2

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will take on the Boise State Broncos at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium after a week off. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 932 yards two weeks ago.

Wyoming entered their game two weeks ago as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by a 31-3 margin over the Nevada Wolf Pack. RB Xazavian Valladay had a stellar game for the Cowboys as he picked up 206 yards on the ground on 26 carries and caught two passes for 74 yards. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Valladay's 53-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Valladay topped his previous yardage high for the season with this performance.

Last week, Boise State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 52-42 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

Their wins bumped Wyoming to 6-2 and Boise State to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Wyoming and Boise State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.12

Odds

The Broncos are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Boise State have won three out of their last four games against Wyoming.