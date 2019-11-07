How to watch Boise State vs. Wyoming: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Boise State vs. Wyoming football game
Who's Playing
No. 21 Boise State (home) vs. Wyoming (away)
Current Records: Boise State 7-1; Wyoming 6-2
What to Know
The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will take on the Boise State Broncos at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium after a week off. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 932 yards two weeks ago.
Wyoming entered their game two weeks ago as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by a 31-3 margin over the Nevada Wolf Pack. RB Xazavian Valladay had a stellar game for the Cowboys as he picked up 206 yards on the ground on 26 carries and caught two passes for 74 yards. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Valladay's 53-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Valladay topped his previous yardage high for the season with this performance.
Last week, Boise State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 52-42 win over the San Jose State Spartans.
Their wins bumped Wyoming to 6-2 and Boise State to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Wyoming and Boise State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Boise State have won three out of their last four games against Wyoming.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Boise State 34 vs. Wyoming 14
- Oct 21, 2017 - Boise State 24 vs. Wyoming 14
- Oct 29, 2016 - Wyoming 30 vs. Boise State 28
- Oct 24, 2015 - Boise State 34 vs. Wyoming 14
